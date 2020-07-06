Home

Eileen Lawson Notice
Lawson Eileen
Hylton Castle
Formerly Witherwack Peacefully at St. Benedict's Hospice on 30th June 2020 aged 74 years. Dearly loved mam of
David, Susan, Lynn and Barry, mother-in-law of Tracy, Steve,
Paul and Sitt, and a proud nana
to all of her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please.
If anyone wishes to make a charitable donation in Eileen's memory, please do so to
St Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 6, 2020
