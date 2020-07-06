|
Lawson Eileen
Hylton Castle
Formerly Witherwack Peacefully at St. Benedict's Hospice on 30th June 2020 aged 74 years. Dearly loved mam of
David, Susan, Lynn and Barry, mother-in-law of Tracy, Steve,
Paul and Sitt, and a proud nana
to all of her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please.
If anyone wishes to make a charitable donation in Eileen's memory, please do so to
St Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 6, 2020