Eileen Thomas

Eileen Thomas Notice
Thomas Eileen
(née Smith) Of Offord D'Arcy, formerly of Murton, sadly passed away on Thursday 23rd April 2020,
aged 73 years.
A much loved wife, mum and grandma. Eileen will be
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Cambridge Crematorium, East Chapel, on Monday 11th May
at 1.45pm.
Floral tributes are welcome
and may be sent c/o
William Peacock & Sons
Funeral Directors, Castle Hill Lodge, Castle Moat Road, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE29 3PG.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 6, 2020
