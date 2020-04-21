Home

Ball Seaburn Dene Peacefully at
Barnes Court Nursing Home
on April 12th aged 63 years,
Elaine (nee Scott),
much loved mam of Helen,
loving mother in law of David,
loved gran of Ollie,
dear sister of Jean,
also sister in law of Peter.
Private funeral service due to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations if so desired to LUPUS.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace,
Pallion Tel 01915651067.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 21, 2020
