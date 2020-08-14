Home

Charles W Tait Funeral Directors
48 Roker Avenue
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HT
0191 510 2944
Elaine Loraine Notice
Loraine Elaine After suffering with Parkinson's Plus Multiple systems Atrophy, Elaine Loraine died on August 8th 2020 after her brave battle. She is loved by her husband, Erine, her 4 children, sons in law, grandchildren, sister, aunt, friends and family. She has left us too soon. A strong and beautiful woman who has taught us all to be kind. Family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 20th at 3:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to M.S.A as a donation box will be made available after the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 14, 2020
