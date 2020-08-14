|
|
|
Loraine Elaine After suffering with Parkinson's Plus Multiple systems Atrophy, Elaine Loraine died on August 8th 2020 after her brave battle. She is loved by her husband, Erine, her 4 children, sons in law, grandchildren, sister, aunt, friends and family. She has left us too soon. A strong and beautiful woman who has taught us all to be kind. Family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 20th at 3:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to M.S.A as a donation box will be made available after the service.
All enquiries to
Charles W Tait funeral Directors
Tel 0191 5102944
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 14, 2020