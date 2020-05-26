|
|
|
FINNIGAN Sadly passed away aged 90
on 21st May, Eleanor.
A loving, devoted Mother to Susan, Peter, David, Tracy and Shaun, Mother In Law to Gillian and Heather, a Sister In Law and
Aunty and a loving Nana to Calum, Jessica, Brandon, Carla, David, Charlie and Danielle and a
very good friend to many.
A private service will take place
on Monday 1st June.
All enquiries and flowers if so desired to be delivered to
Co-op Funeralcare Houghton,
Gilpin Lodge, Hetton Road,
DH5 8JL, tel 0191 5120572.
Donations in lieu if so desired
to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 26, 2020