Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey Notice
Harvey Hetton-le-Hole After a short illness in hospital on November
23rd aged 93 years, Eleanor (nee Dolphin).
The beloved wife of the late Sydney. The much loved mam of Pamela, Keith and mother-in-law of Ken and Sue. The adored grandma
of Michael, Tom, Hayley,
great-grandma of Alexander
and a dear friend of many.
Please meet on Monday December 9th for service in Durham Crematorium at 11:30am.
All are welcome afterwards to Hetton Lyon's Cricket Club for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Neo-Natal Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800. Sadly missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019
