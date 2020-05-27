|
Robson Easington Lane Peacefully in Regents View Care Home on
May 24th aged 83 years, Eleanor (nee Clayton). The devoted wife of Jimmy. The much loved mam of June and Lynne and mother in law to Paul. The treasured nanna of David, Lisa, Paul, Jessica and Kieran and great nanna of Javier, Tiago, Aaliyah, Alfie, Imogen and Ryan. A dear sister, sister in law, aunty and friend to many. A private service will take place on Tuesday June 2nd in Easington Lane Cemetery. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 27, 2020