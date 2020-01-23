|
|
|
Turnbull Eleanor At home on 10th January,
aged 88 years.
Much loved mam of Linda, Geoffrey,
Paul, Mark and Richard, also
a loving nana, great-nana, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Thursday
30th January in St Hilda's RC Church, Southwick at 12:15pm,
prior to burial within
Southwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020