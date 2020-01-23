Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Turnbull

Notice Condolences

Eleanor Turnbull Notice
Turnbull Eleanor At home on 10th January,
aged 88 years.
Much loved mam of Linda, Geoffrey,
Paul, Mark and Richard, also
a loving nana, great-nana, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Thursday
30th January in St Hilda's RC Church, Southwick at 12:15pm,
prior to burial within
Southwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -