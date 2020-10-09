|
|
|
BOSHER Roker Suddenly but peacefully in hospital
on 5th October, aged 90 years,
Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Vickerson).
Much loved wife of the late George, loving mam of George, Joan and David, mother in law of Karen, adored nana of Marie, Claire, Vicky, Rebecca, Laura, Cameron and Aidan, treasured great nana of
Kyle, Teigan, Evie, Scarlett,
Isabella and Freddie,
also a dear aunty, sister in law,
cousin and friend to many.
A private service will take place in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
Betty is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 9, 2020