|
|
|
Buckley (née Robertson)
Elizabeth 'Betty' The beloved wife of James
and loving Mam to Catherine, Kevin, David, Sandra, Joanne and Graeme. Betty was adored by all who met
her and her beautiful smile lit up every room.
She will forever be remembered for her large heart for family and her love of life's simple pleasures.
An adored Gran and Great Gran to 8 proud grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and a loving sister, sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Betty passed peacefully into Heaven at home on 22nd April, aged 83.
"Farewell to Thee! But not farewell
To all my fondest thoughts of Thee;
Within my heart they still shall dwell
And they shall cheer and
comfort me."
A family funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium, and a celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020