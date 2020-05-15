|
Caine Elizabeth
(née Jobling) Peacefully in Ashbourne Lodge
on 3rd May, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
much loved mum of Judith,
loving mother-in-law of Mark,
cherished granny to Alexander,
Matthew and Rebekah,
also a dear sister and aunt.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Friday 22nd May in Sunderland
Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 51602020.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 15, 2020