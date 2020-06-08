Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cairns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Cairns

Notice

Elizabeth Cairns Notice
Cairns (Fence Houses) The family of the late Elizabeth
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions and sympathy,
also for cards of condolences received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Thank you to the funeral celebrant Ann Ferrier for her comforting words. Many thanks to staff of the Mews Care Home for all their care.
Also to Funeral Director
Stephen Dakers of Derek Moss Funeral Directors for all their help.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 8, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -