Cairns (Fence Houses) The family of the late Elizabeth
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions and sympathy,
also for cards of condolences received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Thank you to the funeral celebrant Ann Ferrier for her comforting words. Many thanks to staff of the Mews Care Home for all their care.
Also to Funeral Director
Stephen Dakers of Derek Moss Funeral Directors for all their help.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 8, 2020