Elizabeth Cowan Notice
Cowan Fulwell Peacefully in her sleep on
8th August, aged 88 years,
Elizabeth (Jenny).
Devoted wife of the late Gordon,
a much loved mam to Andrew and Judith, dear mother in law to Olga and Alan, also a loving grandma and great grandma.
Jenny will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Private cremation to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 11am.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
