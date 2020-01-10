|
Donaldson Seaham Peacefully on December 27th, Elizabeth Ann (Biff), aged 66 years.
Devoted mam of Chérie and the late Kelly, much loved sister of Jen, David, Billy, Carol, Frank and the late Linda, loving sister in law, cherished aunt and a dear friend to many.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday January 15th
for service at 11am.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
for the Bobby Robson Suite
at Freeman Hospital.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel: 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020