|
|
|
DONOGHUE ELIZABETH
(Betty) Peacefully on 21st September,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernie,
devoted mam to Bernard,
Anthony, Marie and Michelle
and a dearly loved mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
A private funeral mass
will take place on
Wednesday 30th September
in the Immaculate Heart RC Church
at 12.15pm prior to burial within
Sunderland Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the church.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2020