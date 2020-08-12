Home

Elizabeth Graham Notice
GRAHAM Lakeside In hospital on 7th August,
aged 83 years. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife to Bobby and a loving mam to Denise, Sandra and Julie.
A much loved mother-in-law, nana and great-nana, also a loving sister. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Daft As A Brush.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 5110028.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 12, 2020
