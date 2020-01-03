|
|
|
GRIEVES South Hylton Peacefully in hospital on
28th December, Elizabeth (Betty,
née Potts), beloved wife to the late Ronnie, dear sister to Kenneth, Stanley and the late Arthur, Douglas and Harold, dear cousin to Joan and best friend to Doreen and a
dear friend to Mary.
Also a much loved aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Independent Methodist Chapel, South Hylton on
Tuesday 7th January at 10.15am. Interment to follow in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
All welcome afterwards to
The Pennywell Comrades
for refreshments.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020