|
|
|
High Nookside Peacefully after a long illness on
29th January, Elizabeth Scales
(Lily) nee Shepard, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, dearly loved mum, nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at The Salvation Army Citadel at Cairo Street on Thursday 13th February at 1.45pm prior to cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available at the Citadel and Crematorium.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors 5102960
"Promoted to glory."
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 3, 2020