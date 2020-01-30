|
Lawson Hetton-le-Hole
(formerly of Ryhope) Peacefully in hospital on January 20th aged 82 years, Elizabeth (Betty).
The beloved wife of the late Allan. The much loved mam of Susan and mother-in-law of Paul.
The treasured nan of Stephen and Rachel. The dear sister of John and a dear sister-in-law and aunt.
Please meet on Wednesday February 5th for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 11:00am. All are welcome afterwards to Ryhope C.C. for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the P.D.S.A.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020