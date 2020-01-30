Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lawson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Lawson Notice
Lawson Hetton-le-Hole
(formerly of Ryhope) Peacefully in hospital on January 20th aged 82 years, Elizabeth (Betty).
The beloved wife of the late Allan. The much loved mam of Susan and mother-in-law of Paul.
The treasured nan of Stephen and Rachel. The dear sister of John and a dear sister-in-law and aunt.
Please meet on Wednesday February 5th for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 11:00am. All are welcome afterwards to Ryhope C.C. for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the P.D.S.A.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -