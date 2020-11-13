|
|
|
LAWSON Benedict Court
(Formerly Southwick) In Hospital on November 6th
aged 92 years,
Elizabeth Roberts, née Johnson.
Beloved wife of the late Alec.
A loving and proud mam
of Maureen and Heather and
a dear mother in law of
Robert and John.
A much loved nana of
Victoria, Adam, Richard, Vicki and
great nana of Jade and Nathan.
Cortege leaving daughters residence on Monday 23rd November for funeral service Sunderland Crematorium at 10.30.
Resting peacefully with
Scollen and Wright
Funeral Directors, Silksworth.
She will be very sadly missed
by her loving family.
Forever loved.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020