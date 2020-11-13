Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lawson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Lawson Notice
LAWSON Benedict Court
(Formerly Southwick) In Hospital on November 6th
aged 92 years,
Elizabeth Roberts, née Johnson.
Beloved wife of the late Alec.
A loving and proud mam
of Maureen and Heather and
a dear mother in law of
Robert and John.
A much loved nana of
Victoria, Adam, Richard, Vicki and
great nana of Jade and Nathan.
Cortege leaving daughters residence on Monday 23rd November for funeral service Sunderland Crematorium at 10.30.
Resting peacefully with
Scollen and Wright
Funeral Directors, Silksworth.
She will be very sadly missed
by her loving family.
Forever loved.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -