O'CONNOR Elizabeth
(Seaham) Passed away at home on the
12th of August 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving sister to Albert, Alan and Eileen and loving aunt to nephews and nieces. Close friend to many. Greatly loved by all members
of Seaham Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Graveside funeral service to be
held at Lord Byron's Cemetery on
Friday the 21st of August at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 18, 2020