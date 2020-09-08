Home

Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
Durham Crematorium
Elizabeth Smith Notice
SMITH Seaham On August 29, Elizabeth (Liz)
(nee Green), aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Vincent,
devoted mam of Andrew,
a much loved grandma of Caitlin, loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A family service will be held
at Durham Crematorium on
Thursday September 10.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Care
c/o her family.
Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham, Tel 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 8, 2020
