SMITH Seaham On August 29, Elizabeth (Liz)
(nee Green), aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Vincent,
devoted mam of Andrew,
a much loved grandma of Caitlin, loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A family service will be held
at Durham Crematorium on
Thursday September 10.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Care
c/o her family.
Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham, Tel 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 8, 2020