Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road
Millfield, Tyne and Wear SR4 7YB
+44 0191 565605
Elizabeth Ward Notice
Ward (Plains Farm) Peacefully at home surrounded by a
devoted family on the
20th September 2020,
aged 70 years,
Elizabeth May (Liz)
A very devoted wife of John,
a loving mam of Mark, Claire, Michael and Stephen.
Adored Nanna, Great Nanna, Dearest sister and sister-in-law and a much loved aunty.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 4pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired to the Phoenix ward Sunderland Royal Hospital. A collection
plate will be provided at the crematorium. Liz is resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
190 Hylton Road.
Telephone (0191) 565 6055.
Sadly missed by all
her devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2020
