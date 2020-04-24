|
Brannigan Nookside, Grindon Passed away suddenly on
April 14th, aged 84 years,
Ellen (née Peverley).
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
a loving mam to son Tom and daughter-in-law Lynne, a special nana to Elizabeth, Thomas and Joseph, a great-nana to Thomas, Tye, Olly, Joe and Marnie.
Also a dear sister, sister-in-law,
a loved auntie and friend of many.
Service to be held at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on Friday May 1st at 12.30pm, immediate family only please.
Due to circumstances immediate family only please.
Loved always, Rest in Peace.
Any enquiries to Jayne Prior
Funeral Directors, Chester Road, Sunderland, Tel. 5009430
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 24, 2020