|
|
|
Gray Ellen (nee Pye)
(Red House) Peacefully in Sycamore Lodge
surrounded by her loving family,
on 30th September, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late William,
much loved mam of William,
Freddy, Jan, Kevin and Sharon,
also a loving mother-in-law, nana,
great-nana, sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Due to the current situation
a family service will take place on
Monday 12th October in
St Cuthbert's Church, Red House
at 1:30pm, prior to burial within
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Friends are very welcome to pay
their respects outside of the church.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020