Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Gray

Notice Condolences

Ellen Gray Notice
Gray Ellen (nee Pye)
(Red House) Peacefully in Sycamore Lodge
surrounded by her loving family,
on 30th September, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late William,
much loved mam of William,
Freddy, Jan, Kevin and Sharon,
also a loving mother-in-law, nana,
great-nana, sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Due to the current situation
a family service will take place on
Monday 12th October in
St Cuthbert's Church, Red House
at 1:30pm, prior to burial within
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Friends are very welcome to pay
their respects outside of the church.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -