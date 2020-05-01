|
|
|
NOBLE Late of Wilden Court Peacefully on 30th April.
Aged 91 years, Ellen (nee Bogie), dear wife to the John Robert,
much loved mam to John and Francesca, dear mother-in-law to Nicola and Ian and a loving nana to Jessica, Joshua and Adam.
Also a dearest sister to Sheila and the late John, Lily, Jimmy and Mary.
Graveside service will be held at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown on Monday 11th May.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy R I P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 1, 2020