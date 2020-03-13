|
|
|
Wright (nee Sullivan)
Ellen (Ella) Peacefully in hospital on
1st March, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilf,
much loved mam of Alison,
also a loving mother-in-law, nana,
great-nana, sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Friday 20th March
in Whitburn Parish Church at 12noon. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided
between Dementia UK and
the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020