Ellis Williams

Ellis Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Grindon Suddenly on December 25th, aged 74 years, Ellis.
Beloved husband of the late Frances (née Alcock).
Dearest Dad of Andrew,
Angela, Ellis and the late Sharon.
Dear Father-in-Law to Haley, Paul (Polly) and Kelly. Adored Granda of Dan, Meg, Nathan, Tom, Olivia, Ben and Alex. Also a very dear Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin and friend. Cortege leaving residence at 12:30pm on Friday January 10th for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020
