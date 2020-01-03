|
|
|
WILLIAMS Grindon Suddenly on December 25th, aged 74 years, Ellis.
Beloved husband of the late Frances (née Alcock).
Dearest Dad of Andrew,
Angela, Ellis and the late Sharon.
Dear Father-in-Law to Haley, Paul (Polly) and Kelly. Adored Granda of Dan, Meg, Nathan, Tom, Olivia, Ben and Alex. Also a very dear Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin and friend. Cortege leaving residence at 12:30pm on Friday January 10th for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020