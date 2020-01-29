|
|
|
DOYLE Murton Peacefully, after a long illness on January 21st, aged 80 years, Elsie. Beloved wife of Jack, devoted mam of Tracey, very much loved nana of Terri and Ell, treasured great nana of Tegan, Jack and Elliott, a dear aunt and loving friend of many.
Friends please meet for service
in Holy Trinity Church on
Tuesday February 4th at 11.00 am, to be followed by interment in Byron Walk Cemetery, Seaham.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, for
Cancer Research UK
c/o the family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 29, 2020