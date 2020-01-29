Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Doyle

Notice Condolences

Elsie Doyle Notice
DOYLE Murton Peacefully, after a long illness on January 21st, aged 80 years, Elsie. Beloved wife of Jack, devoted mam of Tracey, very much loved nana of Terri and Ell, treasured great nana of Tegan, Jack and Elliott, a dear aunt and loving friend of many.
Friends please meet for service
in Holy Trinity Church on
Tuesday February 4th at 11.00 am, to be followed by interment in Byron Walk Cemetery, Seaham.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, for
Cancer Research UK
c/o the family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -