Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road
Millfield, Tyne and Wear SR4 7YB
+44 0191 565605
Elsie Johnson
Johnson (Ryhope) Peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice
on 6th August 2020,
aged 84 years, Elsie.
Very devoted wife of Harry. Loving mam of Harold. Mother in law of Janet, adored nana of Danny and also dearest sister, sister in law and a much loved aunty.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 20th August at 11:30am. Donations in lieu if so desired,
to St Benedict's hospice.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tony Clarke
Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road
Tel 0191 5656055
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 17, 2020
