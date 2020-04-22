|
|
|
Lennox (née Coates)
Elsie 19.08.1933
Sadly on April 11th, Elsie
aged 86, passed peacefully
in Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim.
Forever missed by daughter Linda,
son Colin, son-in-law Alan and
daughter-in-law Jill. Amazing nana
to Emma, Charlotte, James, Abbey
and Sarah. Sadly missed by sister
Rita, brother-in-law Herbert and
all nieces, nephews and friends.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 6th at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Immense gratitude to NHS staff at
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
especially staff on Wards E51
and E56 for their excellent care.
Please send donations in lieu
of flowers to E51/E56
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 22, 2020