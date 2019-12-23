Home

FULLALOVE Elvia
Roker Suddenly, after a long illness,
on 15th December, aged 79 years.
Loving Mother of the late Karen and Mother-in-Law to Keith, devoted Nana to Ashlea and Ross, adoring Great Gran to Lily and Katherine.
Family and friends please gather at Whitburn Cemetery Chapel on Friday 3rd January at 11.30am.
The service will be followed by
burial at Mere Knolls Cemetery and refreshments at Mill View Social Club. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a collection plate will be available at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019
