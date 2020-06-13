|
Farley Emily (Dembry) Passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Friday 5th June, aged 87. Beloved 6th child of 8 to Florence & Thomas Southern, survived by twins Alice and Grover.
Loving wife of Gordon and devoted mother of Alan and Susan. Much missed by all of her extended family.
Funeral to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June. Family flowers only but donations in lieu can be made to Bowel Cancer UK (search for
Emily Farley for dedicated site).
A light has gone out on earth.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 13, 2020