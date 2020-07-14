Home

Emma Taylor

Notice Condolences

Emma Taylor Notice
Taylor Emma
(nee Harrison)
(Southwick) Peacefully at home on
2nd July, aged 87 years.
A beloved wife of the late Richard,
mother of Christine, Dianne
and Tony, also a grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st July in St Ignatius' Church, Hendon at 12:45pm.
30 mourners are permitted inside
of the church, all will be welcomed and all are encouraged to attend.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 14, 2020
