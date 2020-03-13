|
|
|
CAIRNS The family of the late Ena Cairns
wish to thank those who
attended her funeral service
and for their donations to
the Alzheimer's Society.
We also thank
Rev. Andrew Watson and
attendants of St. Peter's Church,
Monkwearmouth for
their serene presence.
We thank Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Funeral Directors for their sincere quality of care at this sad time.
We especially thank staff at
Washington Manor Care Home
and at Sunderland Royal Hospital
for their kind attention to Ena's
needs in her last years and weeks.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020