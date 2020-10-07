|
|
|
SURTEES Ryhope Passed away peacefully on
5th October, aged 83 years,
Ena (Nee Scollen).
A loving wife of Maurice.
A treasured mam to Maria, Gloria and Maurice and mother in law to Chris and Ceri. A special little nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also a special sister in law to Nellie and friend of many.
Service will be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 7, 2020