Robson Enid Elizabeth
(née Edmonds) Peacefully on 22nd November,
aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek and much loved mother of Christine, Elizabeth and Jillian. Also dearly loved mother-in-law and grandmother and sister of Colin. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Age UK Sunderland will be gratefully received. Would friends please meet at St Andrew's Church, Roker on Tuesday 10th December at 10am, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019