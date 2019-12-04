Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Robson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Robson

Notice Condolences

Enid Robson Notice
Robson Enid Elizabeth
(née Edmonds) Peacefully on 22nd November,
aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek and much loved mother of Christine, Elizabeth and Jillian. Also dearly loved mother-in-law and grandmother and sister of Colin. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Age UK Sunderland will be gratefully received. Would friends please meet at St Andrew's Church, Roker on Tuesday 10th December at 10am, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -