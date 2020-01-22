|
Ellison Ernest (Ernie)
(Cleadon Village) Peacefully in hospital on
16th January, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved dad of Stephen and Stephanie,
dear father-in-law of Paris,
much loved family friend of Alison, devoted granda of Daniel, Christopher and Zoe, also
great-grandad of Harry, Liam,
Layla and Jasper, the dog.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
29th January in South Shields
Crematorium at 2:45pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 22, 2020