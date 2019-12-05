|
|
|
Gibbon (Formerly Howard,
nee Boyce) It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Esther,
a much loved mother,
nana and great grandmother.
She died peacefully, on Thursday 28th November, in her 97th year,
at the Holy Cross Home.
Please meet for Requiem Mass on Thursday 12th December, at
St Hilda's Church, Southwick,
at 11:45am. Interment afterwards,
at Mere Knowles Cemetery.
Please meet at the church.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, to the
Holy Cross Care Home. RIP.
Any enquires to John Duckworth,
Funeral Director. Tel. 01915160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 5, 2019