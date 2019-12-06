|
|
|
ROYAL Roker Peacefully in St. Benedict's Hospice
on 3rd December, aged 74 years
Esther (nee Burdis).
Much loved wife of the late Ken,
loving mam of Deb and
her husband Gary,
adored nana of Gemma, Liam
and great grandson Kai,
also a loving sister, sister in law,
aunty and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
12th December at 10.30am.
Esther's family have requested
bright colours be worn.
Esther is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019