Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Candlish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Candlish

Notice Condolences

Ethel Candlish Notice
Candlish Ethel May
(née Donaghy) The family announce with great sadness the loss of their beloved mother Ethel on 5th April aged 73, suddenly but peacefully.
Also a much loved nana, daughter, sister, aunt and a very dear friend.
Remembered by all for her great sense of humour and kindness.
Service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 30th April at 13:00hrs.
Enquiries to Alan Duckworths,
200 Chester Road, Sunderland,
SR4 7HE telephone 01915102960.
A celebration of Ethel's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -