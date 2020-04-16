|
|
|
Candlish Ethel May
(née Donaghy) The family announce with great sadness the loss of their beloved mother Ethel on 5th April aged 73, suddenly but peacefully.
Also a much loved nana, daughter, sister, aunt and a very dear friend.
Remembered by all for her great sense of humour and kindness.
Service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 30th April at 13:00hrs.
Enquiries to Alan Duckworths,
200 Chester Road, Sunderland,
SR4 7HE telephone 01915102960.
A celebration of Ethel's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 16, 2020