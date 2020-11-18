|
|
|
KEEGAN (nee Clarke)
Ethel Peacefully on
10th November,
Ethel Keegan (nee Clarke),
aged 87 years, passed away.
Beloved wife of Charles Keegan, devoted mum to John,
loved mother-in-law of Lotty.
A much loved nana to Gary and wife to be Faye, Anthony, Craig
and wife Sara. Loved great nana
to Keira, Ellie, Millie and Jack.
Due to current circumstances,
a private family and friends
service to be held on
Thursday 24th November
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel 0191 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020