RILEY Silksworth Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 24th June,
aged 82 years, Ethel (nee Teasdale).
Dearly beloved wife to the late Dennis, much loved mam to Margaret, Denise, Joe, Dave and Steve. A sadly missed mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
A service will take place for family only at St Matthews Church, Silksworth on Monday 6th July at 10:15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road

Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 30, 2020
