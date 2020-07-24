|
RILEY Silksworth Family of the late Ethel would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support
during their recent bereavement, also for the cards of condolence
and floral tributes received.
Special thanks to Lakeside District Nurses, out of hours Palliative Care Sunderland, Comfort Care and the Marie Curie Nurses for caring for Ethel throughout her illness.
Thank you to Fr David at
St Matthew's Church for a lovely service. Also to Claire and staff at
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for their care, support
and professionalism.
Forever in our hearts x
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2020