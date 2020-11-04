|
SCHOLES Eugenie Hazard
(Cleugh)
(Gosforth) Sadly in hospital on
26th October 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Christine, Nicola and Victoria and proud grandmother of Ellie, Henry and Oscar. Adored by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed.
Private funeral due to current guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made direct to Marie Curie or at the service and will be gratefully received. Enquiries to John Bardgett's 0191 2856748.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2020