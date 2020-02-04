Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Chapman

Notice Condolences

Eva Chapman Notice
Chapman (Bournmoor formerly of Redhouse) Peacefully, surrounded by her family on 23rd January aged 72 years,
Eva (nee Duncan).
Devoted wife of Barry, much loved mam of Ian, dear mother in law of Rachael, treasured gran of Jack
and Charlotte, also a dear
sister of Rob and Jim.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 11.30am.
All flowers welcome, donations
if desired to St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -