|
|
|
Chapman (Bournmoor formerly of Redhouse) Peacefully, surrounded by her family on 23rd January aged 72 years,
Eva (nee Duncan).
Devoted wife of Barry, much loved mam of Ian, dear mother in law of Rachael, treasured gran of Jack
and Charlotte, also a dear
sister of Rob and Jim.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 11.30am.
All flowers welcome, donations
if desired to St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020