CUTHBERTSON Eva
(nee Peacock) Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 18th December, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mam of Margaret and Robert, mother in law of Stan and Joan, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunty. Funeral service
at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Bobby Robson Foundation. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019