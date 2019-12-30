Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Cuthbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Cuthbertson

Notice Condolences

Eva Cuthbertson Notice
CUTHBERTSON Eva
(nee Peacock) Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 18th December, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mam of Margaret and Robert, mother in law of Stan and Joan, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunty. Funeral service
at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Bobby Robson Foundation. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -