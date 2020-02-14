|
Mooney Eve
(Haddington Vale) Peacefully at home after
a long illness on 2nd February.
Eve (née Rackstraw), aged 87 years. Dearly loved mam of Jean, Janet, Michael and Shaun, a loving
mother-in-law and a devoted
nana and great nana, also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Would family and friends
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 10am. Eve requests no flowers please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice/Cancer Research. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020